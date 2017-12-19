Three drunk youth kill vendor

Three persons, including two students, who allegedly killed a vendor Ch. Venkateswara Raju (51), and injured another person, Durga Rao, on the canal bund near Budameru bridge on Sunday midnight have been arrested.

The accused, Shaik Baji, Kanna Seshu Kumar and a juvenile, who were drunk, had an altercation with Raju, while he went near the canal to attend the nature’s call. After some heated argument, the trio attacked him with scissors and a boulder killing him on the spot.

Durga Rao, who tried to rescue the victim, was also attacked.

He suffered multiple injuries, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) T.K. Rana at a press conference held on Monday.

Baji was pursuing degree and the minor boy was an Intermediate first year student.

The accused took away a gold ring and mobile phone from Raju and fled. The locals alerted the police on the murder.

Based on the footage of the CCTV cameras, the accused were rounded up, said North Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police K. Sravani.

Circle inspectors M. Satyanarayana and Sahera Begum, SI T. Ganesh and other officers were present.