Three drown in canal in Kadapa district

April 09, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including two children, drowned in the Galeru Nagari Sujala Sravanthi (GNSS) canal at Alavalapadu village in Vempalle mandal of Kadapa district on Sunday.

Gnanayya (25) of Velpula went along with Sai Sushanti (11) and Sai Teja (8), both from Alavalapadu, for a casual swim in the water body to beat the summer heat. As they were swimming along with friends, the three drowned while a friend, Sasi Kumar, managed to escape.

Vempalle police rushed to the spot on being alerted by locals, only to find them dead. The police retrieved the bodies and sent them for post-mortem. A blanket of sorrow enveloped the village as the families wailed on seeing the bodies.

