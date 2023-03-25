ADVERTISEMENT

Three districts of Andhra Pradesh win gold and silver awards for progress towards TB-free India

March 25, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Five other districts of the State win bronze medals at the One World TB Summit

The Hindu Bureau

AP Health and Family Welfare Department Commissioner  J. Nivas along with TB control officers displaying the awards presented at the One World TB Summit held at Varanasi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh has won three national awards for its initiatives and progress towards TB-free (Tuberculosis-free) India.

The awards were received by Health and Family Welfare Commissioner J. Nivas and other officials concerned at the One World TB Summit organised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) at Varanasi on the occasion of World TB Day on Friday. The summit was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a release by the Health Department, following a Sub National Certification (SNC) assessment carried out throughout the country to assess the efforts in achieving TB-free status, three districts of Andhra Pradesh won gold and silver medals. Eluru district was awarded the gold medal while Visakhapatnam and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema districts were awarded silver medals. Also, Srikakulam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, West Godavari and Guntur won bronze awards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

These districts were awarded for best performance in reducing the incidence of TB between 2015 and 2022.

The SNC assessment was carried out in different methods under the supervision of the Central Tuberculosis Division and the National Institute of Research in Tuberculosis, Chennai. As part of the assessment, a community survey was carried out in December 2022 and January 2023 during which a total of 6,30,474 individuals were screened from 2,49,208 households across the State, the release said.

The release stated that 92,177 fresh TB cases were diagnosed in 2022. A total of 337 districts were assessed and 18 bagged gold, 28 got silver and 65 received bronze awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US