Three DISCOMs in Andhra Pradesh in top 10 list of power utilities

January 30, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The three DISCOMs in Andhra Pradesh—APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL— have ranked in the top 10 list among 62 rated power utilities in the country.

According to a report on Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs launched by the Union Ministry of Power for the performance of DISCOMs for 2022-23 financial year, the three DISCOMs maintained better hours of operation in urban and rural areas at more than the national average of 23.59 hours and 21.26 hours respectively.

Disclosing the details on January 30 (Tuesday), Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand said that the interruption index (Interruptions per feeder per year) in urban areas of APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL are 42, 79.68 and 103.86 respectively while the national average interruption index is 200.15.

The Distribution Transformer (DT) failure rate of APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL are 2.01 %, 3.92 % and 5.58% respectively, which is less than the national average DT failure rate of 5.81%, he said, adding that all the three DISCOMs got A-grade.