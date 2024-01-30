GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Three DISCOMs in Andhra Pradesh in top 10 list of power utilities

January 30, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The three DISCOMs in Andhra Pradesh—APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL— have ranked in the top 10 list among 62 rated power utilities in the country.  

According to a report on Consumer Service Ratings of DISCOMs launched by the Union Ministry of Power for the performance of DISCOMs for 2022-23 financial year, the three DISCOMs maintained better hours of operation in urban and rural areas at more than the national average of 23.59 hours and 21.26 hours respectively.  

Disclosing the details on January 30 (Tuesday), Special Chief Secretary (energy) K. Vijayanand said that the interruption index (Interruptions per feeder per year) in urban areas of APSPDCL, APEPDCL and APCPDCL are 42, 79.68 and 103.86 respectively while the national average interruption index is 200.15.

The Distribution Transformer (DT) failure rate of APEPDCL, APCPDCL and APSPDCL are 2.01 %, 3.92 % and 5.58% respectively, which is less than the national average DT failure rate of 5.81%, he said, adding that all the three DISCOMs got A-grade.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / power (infrastructure)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.