Three die, three injured after lorry falls into canal in A.P.’s Bapatla district

May 27, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - REPALLE (BAPATLA DISTRICT)

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons died and three more sustained injuries after a lorry veered off the road and fell into a canal at Ravi Anantavaram village near Repalle in the early hours of Saturday. Police said the driver jumped out of the vehicle moments before the accident.

According to the Repalle police, the lorry was carrying stones from Macherla to Repalle. The deceased—Konakanchi Sambasiva Rao, Chintamalla Chennakesavulu and Pattan Sysavali of Pasarlapadu in Rentachintala mandal of Palnadu district— were sitting on the load in the lorry. The injured persons were in the cabin.

The police said the injured have been shifted to Guntur government general hospital. A case has been registered against the owner-cum-driver P. Srinu. An investigation is on.

