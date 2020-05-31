Three die, one falls sick after consuming surgical spirit

Three persons died and one was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed surgical spirit at Kasimkota in Visakhapatnam district.

Initially, the police suspected that they might have consumed spirit presuming that it was liquor, but investigation revealed that it was intentional and the persons apparently expected that consuming spirit would give them a better kick than liquor.

The deceased have been identified as K. Anand (48), D. Nookaraju (61) and R. Apparao (45), all daily wagers from Kasimkota.

“Anand was working with a pharmaceutical company at Parawada. After finishing his night duty, he returned home on Saturday morning. He reportedly stole some surgical spirit from his workplace,” said Anakapalle DSP K. Sravani on Sunday.

On Saturday morning, Anand reportedly invited five friends to a party at his house and tried to convince them that consuming spirit would give them a better kick than liquor.

“Anand, Nookaraju and Apparao reportedly started consuming the spirit from 11 a.m. By the evening, the three were fine which prompted another person to join the party. However, he consumed spirit in a very little quantity,” said the DSP.

By Sunday morning, all the four fell sick and were shifted to Anakapalle Area Hospital. Three persons who consumed more spirit died while undergoing treatment. The condition of the fourth man was stated to be stable, she said.

Kasimkota Sub-Inspector L. Himagiri has registered a case and further investigation is on.