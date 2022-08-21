Three die of asphyxiation after falling into a drain in Sattenapalli

ADVERTISEMENT

Three persons accidentally fell into a drainage manhole and died of asphyxiation at Sattenapalli in Palnadu district. The bodies were retrieved on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as building owner Kondala Rao (58) and workers Anil Kumar (20) and Brahmam (19).

The incident occurred when the two workers were trying to clean the drain of a restaurant near the local bus station. The duo and Kondala Rao accidentally slipped and fell into the manhole.

“When the two workers and the building owner did not come out even after some time, we alerted the police, who rushed to the spot,” said a local resident.

The police and fire department officials retrieved the bodies from the manhole.

A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Protest

Meanwhile, mild tension prevailed at the government hospital mortuary when the family members of the workers staged a dharna demanding that the government should pay compensation to them. The kin of the deceased said the families had lost their breadwinners.

Later, the police handed over the bodies to the bereaved families.