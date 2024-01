January 14, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Three youth died after the two-wheeler they were riding was hit by an unidentified vehicle on the Kolkata-Chennai highway at Kalagunta in Doravarisatram mandal of Tirupati district in the early hours of Sunday. There was thick fog on the road that time, according to sources. The deceased were identified as Muni Raja (24), Ramky (25) and Gautam (23) of Kalagunta.