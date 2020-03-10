Three die in separate accidents in Anantapur

ANANTAPUR

10 March 2020 01:12 IST

Three persons died in separate accidents in the district on Monday. In the first incident, a woman and her daughter waiting for a bus at Cholasamudram village in Lepakshi mandal were hit by a speeding lorry, leading to death of 38-year-old daughter Sujatha on the spot.

Her mother, Narasamma, 68, was shifted to Hindupur Government Hospital, where she is recuperating and is out of danger, according to Lepakshi Sub-Inspector.

In the second incident, 62-year-old retired teacher Prakash Narayana died on the spot when a car hit his motorcycle on Monday at Sanjeevapuram village in Bathallapalli mandal.

A 35-year-old unidentified man was found dead near tracks at Pyadindi Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Chennekothapalli. Reports suggest that the man must either have jumped out of a running train or accidentally fell off it.