Three die in separate accidents in Anantapur

Three persons died in separate accidents in the district on Monday. In the first incident, a woman and her daughter waiting for a bus at Cholasamudram village in Lepakshi mandal were hit by a speeding lorry, leading to death of 38-year-old daughter Sujatha on the spot.
Her mother, Narasamma, 68, was shifted to Hindupur Government Hospital, where she is recuperating and is out of danger, according to Lepakshi Sub-Inspector.
In the second incident, 62-year-old retired teacher Prakash Narayana died on the spot when a car hit his motorcycle on Monday at Sanjeevapuram village in Bathallapalli mandal.
A 35-year-old unidentified man was found dead near tracks at Pyadindi Anjaneyaswamy Temple in Chennekothapalli. Reports suggest that the man must either have jumped out of a running train or accidentally fell off it.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.