Three burnt alive in road mishap in West Godavari district in A.P.

Three persons were feared burnt alive in a road mishap in Pentapadu mandal in the district on Friday.

Driver, cleaner and one more

The mishap occurred when a van carrying some chemical hit a roadside tree near Allampuram village and caught fire. Villagers suspect that driver, cleaner of the van and another person travelling in the cabin were burnt alive. The deceased were yet to be identified.

The Pentapadu police rushed to the spot and registered a case. Police are trying to find out from where the vehicle was coming and its destination.