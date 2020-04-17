Three burnt alive in road mishap in West Godavari district in A.P.

Three persons were feared burnt alive in a road mishap in Pentapadu mandal in the district on Friday.
Driver, cleaner and one more
The mishap occurred when a van carrying some chemical hit a roadside tree near Allampuram village and caught fire. Villagers suspect that driver, cleaner of the van and another person travelling in the cabin were burnt alive. The deceased were yet to be identified.
The Pentapadu police rushed to the spot and registered a case. Police are trying to find out from where the vehicle was coming and its destination.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.