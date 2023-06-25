Three die in accident at Kodumur in Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district

June 25, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - KURNOOL

Three daily wage labourers, hailing from Holagundla mandal of the district, died and 12 others were injured at Kodumur while travelling in a van from their village towards Telangana in the early hours of June 25.

According to the Kodumur Sub-Inspector of Police, a mini lorry came in the opposite direction and veered to its right and hit the van, in which the 14 labourers and the van driver were travelling, at 12.30 a.m. While two persons Muthu (35) and Mallayya (38), died on the spot, Veeresh (42) died at Kurnool Hospital while undergoing treatment.

The Mini lorry driver was drunk and could not control his vehicle on the outskirts of Kodumur town near the H.P. Petrol Pump, said the SI. The lorry was returning from Srisailam to Mantralayam. The police have registered a case and are investigating it.

