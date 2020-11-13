Andhra Pradesh

Three die in 2 accidents

A 40-year-old man died after he was reportedly run over by an APSRTC city bus near Baji Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The details of the victim are yet to be ascertained. The city bus was on its way from the city to Kothavalasa. The victim sustained severe head injuries and reportedly died on the spot. Police are yet to register a case.

In another case, two persons died when a van in which they were travelling overturned at Yarada hill late on Wednesday evening.The deceased have been identified as Mohan (42) and Sekhar (46).

The deceased belonged to Thatichetlapalem and Gajuwaka.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2020 12:36:51 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/three-die-in-2-accidents/article33088020.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY