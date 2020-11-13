Three die in 2 accidents

A 40-year-old man died after he was reportedly run over by an APSRTC city bus near Baji Junction in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The details of the victim are yet to be ascertained. The city bus was on its way from the city to Kothavalasa. The victim sustained severe head injuries and reportedly died on the spot. Police are yet to register a case.

In another case, two persons died when a van in which they were travelling overturned at Yarada hill late on Wednesday evening.The deceased have been identified as Mohan (42) and Sekhar (46).

The deceased belonged to Thatichetlapalem and Gajuwaka.