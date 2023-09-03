HamberMenu
Three die, five injured as car hits autorickshaw in Sri Sathya Sai district

Car driver taken into custody; residents block Mudigubba-Kadiri road, demanding justice to family members of deceased

September 03, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI/ANANTAPUR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Three persons died and five more were grievously injured when the autorickshaw they were travelling in was hit by a car at Yerradoddi village of Modigubba mandal in Sri Sathya Sai district on September 3 (Sunday) morning.

According to information, the autorickshaw carrying the passengers hailing from Mudirebailu village was on its way to Kadiri when a car coming in the opposite direction collided with it at a high speed. Three people on board the autorickshaw died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Chinnaswamy Naik, sarpanch of Mudirebailu panchayat, Bhaskar Naik, and Chalapati Naik hailing from the same village. Five people including an elderly woman and a minor girl who sustained injuries were rushed to the government hospital at Kadiri.

The police have registered a case and taken the car driver into custody. Mild tension prevailed on the Mudigubba-Kadiri road when the villagers blocked the road demanding justice to the family members of the deceased.

Two killed as bikes collide

Meanwhile, two youths, identified as Balu (18) and Vardhan (20) hailing from Guntakal town—died on the spot when the motorcycles they were riding collided at Poliki village of Vidapanakallu mandal in Anantapur district in the early hours of September 3 (Sunday).

The deceased were working at an industrial unit nearby, the police said. A case has been registered.

