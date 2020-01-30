Andhra Pradesh

Three die in Dharmavaram in A.P. as two bikes collide

The dead include a father and son duo

Three persons died when two motorcycles collided head on near the Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Dharmavaram in the early hours of Thursday.

Chennekothapalle Sub-Inspector of Police G. Ramesh Babu said a father and son duo - Pullanna, 50, and Adinarayana, 25,- were travelling from Dharmavaram to Chennekothapalle. Their bike collided with a bike ridden by Naresh, 30 - who was heading from Chennekothapalle to Dharmavaram at around 4.40 a.m.

While the father and son duo died on the spot, Naresh was declared brought dead to the hospital.

