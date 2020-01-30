Three die in Dharmavaram in A.P. as two bikes collide

Three persons died when two motorcycles collided head on near the Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Dharmavaram in the early hours of Thursday.

Chennekothapalle Sub-Inspector of Police G. Ramesh Babu said a father and son duo - Pullanna, 50, and Adinarayana, 25,- were travelling from Dharmavaram to Chennekothapalle. Their bike collided with a bike ridden by Naresh, 30 - who was heading from Chennekothapalle to Dharmavaram at around 4.40 a.m.

While the father and son duo died on the spot, Naresh was declared brought dead to the hospital.