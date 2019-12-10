Andhra Pradesh

Three die as speeding car overturns in Anantapur

A multi-utility vehicle overturned at Kaluvapalli in Beluguppa, killing three persons and injuring three others in Anantapur district on Tuesday afternoon.

A multi-utility vehicle overturned at Kaluvapalli in Beluguppa, killing three persons and injuring three others in Anantapur district on Tuesday afternoon.   | Photo Credit: R.V.S. PRASAD

more-in

Three died and three others were injured when an over speeding multi-purpose vehicle overturned on the State Highway No.82 at Kaluvapalli on Tuesday afternoon.

The victims, from Anantapur, were on their way back home from Challakere in Karnataka when the vehicle went out of control and flew off the road at Akkamma Temple curve at 12.30 p.m. When the driver tried to bring it back on to the road, the vehicle turned turtle killing Dalavai Venkatappa, 44, Bangarappa, 58, and Bhaskar, 27, Beluguppa Sub Inspector of Police P. Srinivas said.

The injured, Mareppa, Narayanaswamy and Polanna, are out of danger after they were extricated from the mangled remains of the vehicle by passersby. All the injured were sent to Anantapur hospitals and bodies sent for post-mortem.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
road accident
Anantapur
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 10, 2019 11:06:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/three-die-as-speeding-car-overturns-in-anantapur/article30270346.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY