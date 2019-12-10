Three die as speeding car overturns in Anantapur

Three died and three others were injured when an over speeding multi-purpose vehicle overturned on the State Highway No.82 at Kaluvapalli on Tuesday afternoon.
The victims, from Anantapur, were on their way back home from Challakere in Karnataka when the vehicle went out of control and flew off the road at Akkamma Temple curve at 12.30 p.m. When the driver tried to bring it back on to the road, the vehicle turned turtle killing Dalavai Venkatappa, 44, Bangarappa, 58, and Bhaskar, 27, Beluguppa Sub Inspector of Police P. Srinivas said.
The injured, Mareppa, Narayanaswamy and Polanna, are out of danger after they were extricated from the mangled remains of the vehicle by passersby. All the injured were sent to Anantapur hospitals and bodies sent for post-mortem.
