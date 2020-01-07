Three die as flower-laded van turns turtle near Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh

A chrysanthemum flowers-laden van proceeding from Balayagaripalli (Pillalamarri mandal) in Kadapa district to Bengaluru turned turtle at Gajjalappagaripalli in Talupula mandal of Anantapur district leading to death of three persons on the spot and injuries to three others late on Monday night.

Nallamada Circle Inspector S.V. Narasimha Rao told The Hindu that at around 10.30 p.m. the van driver lost control at a curve and the vehicle fell upside down in a ditch on the roadside. Three persons sitting on top of flower bags, got crushed under the vehicle. The dead were identified as Sai Balaji Reddy, 19, Nagaraju, 28, and Harikrishna, 21, all residents of Balayyagaripalli in Kadapa district.

The injured - van driver Sekhar, Gangireddy and Ramana Reddy sitting inside the driver’s cabin, were shifted to Kadiri Government Hospital, but they requested the doctors to be referred to Pulivendula and Kadapa hospitals. “All the injured are out of danger. An investigation is on,” Inspector Rao said.