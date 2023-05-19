ADVERTISEMENT

Three die after inhaling noxious gases while cleaning water sump in A.P.’s Chittoor

May 19, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Three sanitation workers died after inhaling noxious gases while cleaning a water sump at Peddakondamarri village of Chowdepalle mandal of Punganur assembly constituency on Friday, police said.

According to Deputy SP (Palamaner) N. Sudhakar Reddy, Ravi Kumar (42), Ramana (32) and Muniraja (27) of Chowdepalle were engaged to clean a water sump on the compound of the local sarpanch. The sump was abandoned during construction a couple of years ago.

Opening the lid, the trio entered the sump, which had waist-deep water, one by one. When they did not come out, a group of villagers who were making arrangements for the Ganga Jatara rushed to the spot and found them lifeless inside the sump.

The officer said that during construction, wooden props had been kept inside the sump to support its roof. Over time, the logs fell into the stagnant water and decomposed, producing noxious gases inside the sealed sump.

The bodies were shifted to an area hospital for post-mortem examination. Minister for Energy P. Ramachandra Reddy announced an ex gratia of ₹10 lakh each to the families of the deceased. A case has been registered and and an investigation is on.

