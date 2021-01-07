Three deaths, 289 new cases in State

VIJAYAWADA

07 January 2021 00:43 IST

Guntur reports highest single-day tally of 42

The State reported three COVID-19 deaths and 289 new infections in the 24-hours ending Wednesday morning, taking the toll to 7,125 and tally to 8,83,876.

The death rate remained at 0.81% and the recovery rate increased to 98.87% with total recoveries of 8,73,855. In the last one day, 428 patients recovered, leaving 2,896 active cases across the State.

The number of samples tested so far increased to 1.21 crore and their positivity rate remained at 7.30%. In the last one day, 51,207 samples were tested with a positivity rate of 0.56%.

The three new deaths were reported in Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam districts.

Guntur reported 42 new infections during the period, while Visakhapatnam and Chittoor reported 40 new cases each.

They were followed by East Godavari (39), West Godavari (33), Krishna (27), Nellore (16), Anantapur (15), Kadapa (11), Vizianagaram (9), Srikakulam (8), Kurnool (7), and Prakasam (2).

The recovery rate in five districts was over 99% and in seven districts it was close to 99%. Krishna district had a recovery rate at 97.63%. It also had the highest death rate of 1.39%.

More than 81% of the active cases (2,357) were in seven districts – Krishna (470), Nellore (447), Guntur (438), East Godavari (317), Chittoor (260), Visakhapatnam (217) and West Godavari (208). The remaining 19% cases were in the six districts. Vizianagaram had only 40 active cases.