Three deaths, 238 new infections in State

VIJAYAWADA

02 January 2021 23:33 IST

Chittoor reports highest single-day tally of 59

The State reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 238 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. As a result, the toll rose to 7,111 and the tally increased to 8,82,850.

The number of recoveries increased to 8,72,545 with 279 more patients recovering during the period, taking the recovery rate to 98.83%.

This apart, 3,194 patients were undergoing treatment. The positivity rate of the 48,518 samples tested in the last one day was 0.49%, the lowest in months, and the overall positivity rate of the 1.19 crore samples tested was 7.40%. The tests per million ratio increased to 2.23 lakh.

Two of the new deaths were reported in West Godavari and one in Chittoor district, which had the highest number of fatalities (841) in the State. Chittoor also reported the highest number of infections in the last one day.

The district-wise tally of new infections was as follows: Chittoor (59), Guntur (32), Krishna (32), West Godavari (22), Visakhpatnam (21), Kadapa (16), East Godavari (15), Anantapur (11), Kurnool (11), Prakasam (6), Vizianagaram (5), Nellore (4) and Srikakulam (4).

The overall tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,23,755), West Godavari (93,893), Chittoor (86,248), Guntur (74,830), Anantapur (67,374), Nellore (62,110), Prakasam (62,042), Kurnool (60,582), Visakhapatnam (59,228), Kadapa (55,024), Krishna (47,871), Srikakulam (45,963) and Vizianagaram (41,035).

Active cases

The district-wise active cases were as follows: Vizianagaram (37), Kurnool (65), Srikakulam (80), Prakasam (90), Anantapur (136), West Godavari (160), Kadapa (196), Visakhapatnam (238), Chittoor (319), East Godavari (372), Nellore (460), Nellore (460), Guntur (506) and Krishna (535).