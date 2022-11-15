Three dead in blast at Vision Drugs Private Limited in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari district

November 15, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - DEVARAPALLI (EAST GODAVARI)

Exact reasons for the accident are being ascertained, says District Fire Officer; Collector blames it on lack of safety measures

The Hindu Bureau

Home Minister T. Vanita interacting with the family members of the persons who died in the blast at Vision Drugs Private Limited, at Kovvur government hospital in East Godavari district on Tuesday.

Three persons, who included a Deputy Manager, died on the spot in a blast at the Vision Drugs Private Limited, at Pangidi village under Devarapalli police station limits in East Godavari district on Tuesday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Deputy Manager Mahidhar Musalayya (35), shift in-charge Y. Ratnababu, and operator A.V.V. Satyanarayana, said District Fire Officer Martin Luther King. All of them belonged to East Godavari district.

“It is suspected that the blast occurred when the staff attempted to rectify a technical problem in the pipeline chamber. The exact reasons are being ascertained,” Mr. Martin Luther King told The Hindu.

The pipeline conveys a liquid containing ethanol and cool water to the production facility.

“Three persons died on the spot. The dead bodies have been sent to the Kovvur government hospital for a post mortem examination,” said in-charge Superintendent of Police Ch. Sudheer Kumar Reddy.

The Factories and Fire departments are investigating the case.

Ex gratia announced

Meanwhile, East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha, in a release, said the State government announced ₹20 lakh ex gratia to the next of kin of the three persons who were killed in a blast.

“Lack of safety mechanism led to the accident in the company. An inquiry has been ordered. The company will pay ₹2.5 lakh as compensation to each affected family. A job in the company will also be offered to one member in the affected families,” Ms. Madhavilatha said.

