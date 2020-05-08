Three dead and 54 test COVID-19 positive in the last 24 hours in A.P.

Of the 7,320 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 54 have tested positive for COVID-19 taking the total tally to 1,887 in the State. Three new deaths take the total to 41 so far.

Persons who have tested positive are being quarantined and 842 of them have been sent home after recovery, while 1,004 positive cases are undergoing treatment.

Kurnool still a hotspot

The virus claimed three lives in the last 24 hours, two in Kurnool, a hotspot, and one in Visakhapatnam, which has started showing signs of the virus spread.

Meanwhile the Medical and Health Department authorities have issued a notification for the appointment of 835 specialists to COVID-19 Hospitals. Of this, 284 posts are for General Medicine, 282 Pulmonologists, and 269 Anesthesiologists.

Huge medical appointments

A notification has also been issued for the appointment of 235 specialists in the Government Hospitals. Break-up of the vacancies is: OBG-84, Paediatrics-32, ENT-11, Radiology-45, Micro Biology-9. Cardiology-23, Neurology-9, Nephrology-2, SPM-9, TBCD-5, and Emergency Medicine-6.

Qualified persons interested to join the posts can apply online dme.ap.nic.in.