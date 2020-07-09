Three dead, 2 others injured as speeding car rams into NH 44 median near Anantapur

Three persons died on the spot and two others were injured when the driver of an overspeeding car lost control leading to the vehicle getting broken from the middle and divided into two parts on National Highway No.44 at Gollapalli, 20 km from Anantapur city on Thursday.
The accident took place sometime between 5.30 a.m. and 6 a.m., while the family was travelling from Akuledu in Anantapur district to Bengaluru, according to Rapthadu Sub Inspector of Police Anjaneyulu. The deceased have been identified as Chinnamma, 65 (wife of Hanumaiah), her son Amarnath, 40, and brother-in-law Raju , 28 (son of Kondanna). The injured were shifted in an 108 Ambulance to a hospital in Anantapur. The police got information about the incident at 6 a.m.
The police said that the car was travelling at such a great speed that after it hit a culvert wall on the median, broke into pieces and the front portion with two seats and engine travelled for 100 meters upside down and fell on the other carriageway. The mutilated bodies fell on the median and one remained in the car.
