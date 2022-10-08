Three days of traditional and cultural treat begins at Vizianagaram today

Various expos, sports and music contests, food festival to be part of the rich fare

K Srinivasa Rao VIZIANAGARAM:
October 08, 2022 18:50 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Clock Tower has been illuminated ahead of Vizianagara Utsav. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The city wore a festive look with illumination of hertigate structures such as the fort, clock tower, Srimannar Rajagopala Swamy temple, Maharaja music and dance college ahead of the Pydithalli Ammavari festival on Monday (Tolellu) and Tuesday (Sirimanotsavam) and the three-day Vizianagara Utsav starting on Sunday.

Hundreds of artists will participate in a rally from Sri Pydithalli temple to Ananda Gajapathi Kalakshetram at 8. 30 am. A science fair, photo exhibition and display of stamps and coins and other activities will be held on the fort premises from 10 a.m.

A flower show will be organised at the government music college. Gurajada Kalabharati is the main venue for cultural activities to be held between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day. Traditional music competitions will be organised at Revenue Kalyana Mandapam and an old books’ exhibition at Srimannara Rajagopala Swamy temple from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kabaddi and shuttle badminton tournaments will be organised at Rajiv stadium.

Dwacra Bazaar, food festival and an exhibition on the government welfare schemes will be held at Ayodhya Maidan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Collector A. Suryakumari, who visited the programme venues, expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. She appealed to people to participate in the celebrations as they were being held after a gap of two years.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
religious festival or holiday
hinduism
arts, culture and entertainment
history and culture

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app