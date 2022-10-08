Three days of traditional and cultural treat begins at Vizianagaram today

Various expos, sports and music contests, food festival to be part of the rich fare

The city wore a festive look with illumination of hertigate structures such as the fort, clock tower, Srimannar Rajagopala Swamy temple, Maharaja music and dance college ahead of the Pydithalli Ammavari festival on Monday (Tolellu) and Tuesday (Sirimanotsavam) and the three-day Vizianagara Utsav starting on Sunday.

Hundreds of artists will participate in a rally from Sri Pydithalli temple to Ananda Gajapathi Kalakshetram at 8. 30 am. A science fair, photo exhibition and display of stamps and coins and other activities will be held on the fort premises from 10 a.m.

A flower show will be organised at the government music college. Gurajada Kalabharati is the main venue for cultural activities to be held between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day. Traditional music competitions will be organised at Revenue Kalyana Mandapam and an old books’ exhibition at Srimannara Rajagopala Swamy temple from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m..

Kabaddi and shuttle badminton tournaments will be organised at Rajiv stadium.

Dwacra Bazaar, food festival and an exhibition on the government welfare schemes will be held at Ayodhya Maidan.

Collector A. Suryakumari, who visited the programme venues, expressed satisfaction over the arrangements. She appealed to people to participate in the celebrations as they were being held after a gap of two years.