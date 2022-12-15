Three-day youth fest commences at ANU in Guntur district

December 15, 2022 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - GUNTUR

About 1,200 students participated in 23 events held at Acharya Nagarjuna University, here on Thursday, as part of the three-day Inter-collegiate youth festival 2022.

Addressing the inaugural session, P. Rajasekhar, the Vice-Chancellor, said the university always stood in the forefront of conducting sports and cultural events and other extracurricular activities, while promoting value-based education.

He told the students of more than 40 colleges, who were participating in the events, to perform well and strive for achieving their goals.