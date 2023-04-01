ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day workshop on social relevance of cinema gets under way at ANU

April 01, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

A UGC-sponsored three-day national workshop on ‘Cinema and social relevance’, was inaugurated at Acharya Nagarjuna University near here on Saturday. It is being organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Vice-chancellor Prof. P. Raja Sekhar delivered the inaugural address. G. Anita, Head of the Department of Journalism, J. Madhu Babu, Director of the workshop, Girish Kasaravalli, film director from Bengaluru and C. Umamaheswara Rao, film director, were among those who attended the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US