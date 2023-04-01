Three-day workshop on social relevance of cinema gets under way at ANU

April 01, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - GUNTUR

A UGC-sponsored three-day national workshop on ‘Cinema and social relevance’, was inaugurated at Acharya Nagarjuna University near here on Saturday. It is being organised by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication.

Vice-chancellor Prof. P. Raja Sekhar delivered the inaugural address. G. Anita, Head of the Department of Journalism, J. Madhu Babu, Director of the workshop, Girish Kasaravalli, film director from Bengaluru and C. Umamaheswara Rao, film director, were among those who attended the programme.