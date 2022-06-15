Three-day training for officers on socio-economic survey

A three-day training camp will be conducted on the socio-economic survey being taken up by the National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) from June 16 to 18.

Officers participating in the survey will attend the regional training programme to be held in Vijayawada. Deputy Director-General, Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, National Statistical Office, AP State in-charge, R. Kiran Kumar will attend the programme.

Training will be conducted on Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) and survey on AYUSH. The programme will be held at Hotel Centreside (Raj Towers), Eluru Road, said NSS officials.