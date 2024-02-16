Three-day South Indian Music and Dance festival comes to a close in Tirupati

February 16, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUPATI

‘Kalavaibhavam’, the three-day South Indian Music and Dance festival, came to a grand close at Mahati auditorium here on Friday.

The event was conducted by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Sri Venkateswara College of Music and Dance (SVCMD), in which artistes and music students from the five southern states participated.

Participants had come from Central University of Tamil Nadu (Tiruvarur), Annamalai University (Chidambaram), J. Jayalalitha Music and Fine Arts University (Chennai), Madras University (Chennai), Kannada University (Hampi), besides the Sri Venkateswara, Sri Padmavati Mahila and National Sanskrit universities, all based in Tirupati.

The dance ballet on ‘Srikrishna Leela Vilasam’ by students of SVCMD, Tirupati and Kuchipudi ballet on ‘Sri Rama Kathasaram’ by disciples of Prof. Pasumarthi Ramalinga Sastry enthralled the audience. The crowd was elated during the instrumental performance by students of Central University of Tamil Nadu.

Central Sangeetha Natak awardees ‘Padmasri’ Yella Venkateswara Rao and Pasumarthi Ramalinga Sastry, the dean of Central University, Hyderabad, participated as special guests and were honoured on the occasion.

TTD chief accounts officer K.S.A. Sesha Sailendra, educational officer M. Bhaskar Reddy and SVCMD principal M. Uma Muddubala participated in the closing ceremony.

