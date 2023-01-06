Three-day senior tennis tourney from tomorrow in Guntur

January 06, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - GUNTUR

The Officers’ Club, Guntur, is organising a three-day Senior Tennis Championship-2023 from tomorrow. More than 130 teams from Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have enrolled for the tournament, said the organisers.

Ch. Wilson Babu, Secretary of the Club and Assistant Commissioner, Central Tax, CGST, Guntur told The Hindu that the men’s doubles tennis tournament will be conducted in five categories including below 35 years, above 35, above 45, above 55 and above 65 years,

The prize money in each category is ₹7,000 for the winners, ₹5,000 for the runners, ₹3,000 and ₹2,000 for the second and third runners respectively. The total prize money is ₹1,30,000, he told. The Officers’ Club is also providing food and accommodation for all the players.

Mr. Wilson Babu informed that the tournament is being organised to mark the inauguration on the Club’s Administration Block. District Collector and the Club’s Honorary President M. Venugopal Reddy, is launching the tournament and the new building.

Nine tennis courts in the city, including two clay courts at the Officers’ Club, two synthetic courts at the NTR Stadium, two synthetic courts at the B.R. Stadium, one clay court at the North Club and two more synthetic clubs at the Loyola Public School will be utilised for the tournament, he informed.