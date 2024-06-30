GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-day Sakambari festival to be organised at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada from July 19

The temple also to organise Varahi navaratri celebrations from July 6

Published - June 30, 2024 08:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G.V.R. Subba Rao
Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao, sthanacharya Vishnubotla Shivaprasada Sarma and vaidic committe member Srinivasa Sastry addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamayvarla Devasthanam will conduct Sakambari Devi festival from July 19 (Ashada suddha Trayodasi) to July 21 (Ashada suddha pournami). The  temple authorities will also conduct  Varahi navaratri from July 6 to 15. This is for the first time that the Kanaka Durga temple authorities are conducting Varahi navaratri celebrations. 

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Kanaka Durga Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao said that Chandi parayana, Rudra parayana, etc would be performed as part of the Varahi navaratri festival. The temple priests would perform japas, homams etc during the navaratri festivities. The presiding deity, however, would be decorated as usual and there would not be any special alankaram, he said.

Referring to Sakambari festival, many voluntary organisations have come forward to donate vegetables and fruits. The temple precincts and presiding deity would be decorated with the vegetables during the three-day sakambari festival. The kadambam would be offered to the deity during the festival. The rituals begin with punyahvachana on July 19 and conclude with poornahuti on July 21. Saptasathi parayana, maha vidya parayana homam, santhi poushtika homam etc would be performed, he said.

Mr. Rama Rao said that Hyderabad-based Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonala Utsavalu Ummadi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee would bring ‘Ashadha sare’ to the presiding deity on July 14. The temple priests, staff and others would also present the Ashada sare to the deity. The Kanaka Durga temple would present silk robes to the Bhagya Nagar Sri Mahankali Ammavari Ummadi devalayala Utsavams on July 26, he said.

Kanaka Durga temple Sthanacharya Vishnubotla Sivaprasada  Sarma, vaidic committee members Srinivasa Sastry, Badrinath Babu and others were spoke.

