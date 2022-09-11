Three-day Russian Education fair in Andhra Pradesh from Sept. 14

The fair, to be held in Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, will represent medical and engineering universities

The Russian Centre of Science and Culture (Cultural Department of Russian Consulate in South India), in association with Study Abroad Educational Consultants, will organise ‘Russian Education Fair 2022’ in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Nellore on September 14, 15 and 16 respectively.

According to a release, the second part of the 20th edition of the fair will represent Russian medical and engineering universities. The fair will be held in Visakhapatnam at Hotel Daspalla, in Vijayawada at Hotel DV Manor and in Nellore at Hotel D.R Utthama.

Representatives of Volgograd State Medical University, Kazan State Medical University, Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University, National Research Nuclear University MEPhI Moscow, Kursk State Medical University and Moscow Aviation Institute will take part in the fair, the release said.

Eligibility to study medicine in Russia

Indian students, who cleared the NEET with a minimum of 50% marks (general category) and 40% marks (reserved category) in the core subjects/degrees, can apply for UG and PG in medicine in Russia.

Course fee

There are no pre-qualifying exams like CET, IELTS etc. for admissions to universities in Russia. Depending on the university, and the place of study, the course fee can range from US$ 3,500 to US$ 6,000 per year for courses in English medium, the release said.

Russian universities offer an M.D. degree, which is equivalent to M.B.B.S in India, and the universities are recognised by the National Medical Commission of India.

Scholarships are also offered through the Russian Government Scholarship Programme.

The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and entry is free. For more details, students can reach the organisers at 92822 21221 / 99511 77044.