Three-day property show gets under way in Srikakulam

March 08, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao on Friday said that Srikakulam was developing very fast with the establishment of new industries and academic institutions in the district.

Inaugurating a three-day CREDAI property show, Buildtech Expo-2024, at Anandamayi function hall here, he said Srikakulam has always been among the best places to live with its cool breeze even in summers, for which it is called Andhra Ooty, and with the presence of greenery and rivers such as the Nagavali and the Vamsadhara.

The property exhibition is a great opportunity for prospective buyers to select the right house and get loans immediately from bankers, he added.

CREDAI Srikakulam chapter president Potnuru Ramesh Chakravarthi and general secretary M. Adeep Reddy expressed happiness over the customer response on the first day of the show and hoped to see greater response on Saturday and Sunday. Fifty stalls have been set up in the exhibition, where bankers will sanction loans on the spot to eligible customers, they said.

Treasurer Korada Satyarao, and vice-president D. Sudhakara Rao were among those present.

