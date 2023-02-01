Three-day polytechnic sports meet off to a colourful start

February 01, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Secretary, Department of IT and Skill Development, Saurabh Gaur on Wednesday said the government was implementing a special strategy to provide immediate employment opportunities to polytechnic students after completion of their course.

Speaking after inaugurating the 25th State-level Polytechnic Sports Meet, organised at Government Polytechnic College in Vijayawada by the Department of Technical Education, Mr. Gaur said such events were aimed at encouraging students towards games and sports. He said to help the students of polytechnic colleges across the State keep pace with the changing technologies, the government was planning to introduce new courses.

Commissioner, Technical Education, C. Nagarani, said games and sports should be given equal importance to ensure all-round development of students.

She said following instructions of Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to groom students as per the needs of the industry, the department had held several rounds of talks with industry leaders before putting together an action plan. She said the 1,500 participants in the sports meet were winners of the different events conducted at the district-level across the State and that they would compete in 19 different games and sports in the three-day event.

The march past performed by the district teams was one of the highlights.

Later, Mr. Gaur and Ms. Nagarani lit the sports torch. Local corporator Usha Rani, Technical Education Department Joint Director Padma Rao, secretary of the Board of Technical Education Vijaya Bhaskar, joint secretary Janaki Ramaiah and others were present.