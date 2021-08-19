Three-day Pavitrotsavam begins in Tirumala

The three-day annual Pavitrotsavam began on Wednesday at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here.

In connection with the festival, the priests performed ‘Snapana Thirumanjanam’ to the processional deities of Lord Malayappa Swamy and His two consorts amid chanting of ‘Pancha Suktas’ followed by ‘Pavitra Samarpana’.

Immense significance is attached to the festival, which is also known as ‘Dosha Nivarana puja’, wherein the priests seek forgiveness for all their acts of omissions and commissions done knowingly or unknowingly during the discharge of their rituals and duties inside the temple all through the year.

The festival is observed on the day following ‘Sravana Suddha Dasami’ according to the Hindu almanac.

Inscriptions on the temple walls reveal that the ritual was first initiated in 1463 AD by Saluva Mallaiah Deva.

A grand procession of the deities around the mada streets marked the celebrations during the latter part of the day, which was followed by a series of special rituals at the ‘yagasala’ inside the temple.