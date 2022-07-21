Three-day Pavithrotsavams at Tirumala from August 8

TTD cancels some sevas during the three days

TTD cancels some sevas during the three days

The three-day annual Pavithrotsavams at the temple of Lord Venkateswara here will be observed from August 8, with Ankurarpanam the previous evening.

The objective of the festival is to seek forgiveness from the Almighty for all the omissions and commissions done knowingly or unknowingly during the discharge of daily rituals and history says it was in vogue till the 16th century. The TTD revived the conduct of the festival in 1962.

As part of the festivities, Snapana Thirumanjanam will be performed to the processional deities on all the three days in the morning followed by a grand procession in the evening.

While 'Pavitra Pratista' will be observed on the first day, it will be followed by 'Pavitra Samarpana' on the next day and 'Poornahuti' on the final day.

The TTD has cancelled the Sahasra Deepalankara Seva on August 8, Astadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva the following day and all the daytime rituals on the final day.