Three-day ortho meet begins in Kurnool

Special Correspondent KURNOOL
September 02, 2022 22:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Prominent Orthopaedicians attending an annual conference in Kurnool on Friday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

ADVERTISEMENT

The 21st annual conference of the Orthopaedic Association of South Indian States, which began in Kurnool on Friday, emphasised the need to educate people on ways to keep common bone and joint diseases at bay.

Hosted by the Kurnool Orthopaedic Society and Orthopaedic Surgeons Society of Andhra Pradesh, the three-day conference was attended by over 1,000 delegates (postgraduates and consultants) from the South Indian States.

Indian Orthopaedic Association president Ramesh Sen and Orthopaedic Association of South Indian States president Selvaraj said the exchange of new emerging techniques in surgeries would go a long way in helping young practitioners and postgraduates upgrade their skills.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Safety techniques to be adopted in times of accidents, the recent advances in pelvic and acetabulum injuries were some of the topics covered during the first day of the conference that will conclude on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app