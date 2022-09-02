Three-day ortho meet begins in Kurnool

Prominent Orthopaedicians attending an annual conference in Kurnool on Friday. | Photo Credit: U. SUBRAMANYAM

The 21st annual conference of the Orthopaedic Association of South Indian States, which began in Kurnool on Friday, emphasised the need to educate people on ways to keep common bone and joint diseases at bay.

Hosted by the Kurnool Orthopaedic Society and Orthopaedic Surgeons Society of Andhra Pradesh, the three-day conference was attended by over 1,000 delegates (postgraduates and consultants) from the South Indian States.

Indian Orthopaedic Association president Ramesh Sen and Orthopaedic Association of South Indian States president Selvaraj said the exchange of new emerging techniques in surgeries would go a long way in helping young practitioners and postgraduates upgrade their skills.

Safety techniques to be adopted in times of accidents, the recent advances in pelvic and acetabulum injuries were some of the topics covered during the first day of the conference that will conclude on Sunday.