Three-day Organic Mahotsav in Vijayawada to conclude on December 8

January 07, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Pesticide-free organic food products were on display at the three-day Organic Mahotsav, which will conclude on December 8 (Sunday).

The organic millets and seafood products exhibition was organised by The Natural Farmers Corporation, Bhoomi Organics and ACIC-KL StartUp company at SS Convention Centre. It is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., said the organisers

The ACIC-KL provides marketing linkage between the farmers and various government departments, drawing global attention and thereby getting good prices for the produce, said ACIC-KL CEO Alok Govil.

Farmers from different parts of the state displayed their products at the 80 stalls in the exhibition. The AP Food Processing Society, Agriculture, APEDA, NFDB and other departments extended their support for the expo, said Bhoomi Organics managing director Maguluri Raghuram.

“Farmers of Rythu Sadhikara Samsta (RYSS) of the Agriculture Department arranged about 35 stalls in the expo. The RYSS supplies 25,000 tonnes of organic jaggery to Tirumala Tirupati Devastanams annually for preparing prasadams,” informed RYSS State Marketing Director B. Prabhakar.

Akshayakalpa Organic, who was trading organic cow milk, has showcased nutritious milk products in the exhibition, said its marketing executive Madhav.