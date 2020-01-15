Three-day Horsely Hills Adventure Festival to kick-start from January 17

The A.P. Tourism Department is gearing up for the three-day Horsley Hills Adventure Festival at Madanapalle and Horsley Hills from January 17 to 19. Hundreds of participants, mostly adventure seekers and nature lovers, are expected to throng the hill station.

District Tourism Officer (Chittoor) D.V. Chandramouli Reddy told The Hindu that the mega tourism festival was being given wide publicity so that more and more participants, particularly from nearby cities, Bengaluru and Chennai, could take part in the fest.

Visitors would have an array of options, ranging from activities like running, cycling, trekking, survival camp to riding hot air balloons, tree climbing and et al, M. Reddy detailed, adding that elaborate arrangements were being made for the same.

Cultural events

Listing out the events, the official said, “On January 17 evening, District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta will formally inaugurate the mega event amidst cultural events with the performances of popular cinema and TV artistes at BT College Grounds at Madanapalle. Playback Tollywood singer Geetha Madhuri and other senior artistes will grace the event with their renditions, followed by a performance by Jabbardasth team members.”

Register here

On January 18, the triathlon events of cycling, trekking and running will be organized from morning till evening. Commencing at the foot of the hills, the participants will have to wind their way along the tracks reaching the top. Winners will be given away the first, second and third prizes. On January 19, a survival camp event will be organized at the hill station, which will also include trekking and clean kite festival, he added.

Experts in mountaineering and rock climbing will guide the participants during the event. The interested participants are sought to register their names at www.horsleyhills.ap.com.