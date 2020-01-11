Andhra Pradesh

Three-day Gollapudi film festival concludes

The three-day Gollapudi film festival organised by the Vizag Film Society in association with the Help to Help Foundation (London), concluded here on Friday.

The festival was conducted in memory of actor Gollapudi Maruti Rao, who died on December 12, last year.

Three of Gollapudo’s acclaimed films were screened.

