Three-day farmers’ fair from February 7

A three-day farmers’ fair will be held at the AS Raja Colege Ground in MVP Colony under the guidance of cow-based Nature Farmers Association from February 7.
As part of the fair, there will be an exhibition of various agriculture produce by farmers and about 100 stalls have been dedicated to them.
Farmers, who are into natural farming process, self-help groups and merchants will set up stalls. These stalls are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.
As part of this, a farmers meeting will be organised on the inaugural day. On the second day, a seminar on kitchen garden is being organised.
Training on the planting of seedlings, use of fertilizers and seedlings required for the garden, will be given.
On the concluding day food scientist Khader Vali will deliver a talk on healthy eating and explain the ways to maintain health through natural crops.
