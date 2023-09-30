Three-day expo at School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada from October 1

September 30, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada (SPAV) will host a three-day expo on academics, research and consultancy (Expo ARC-2023) on its campus from Sunday (October 1). In a statement on Saturday (September 30), director of SPAV Ramesh Srikonda said that chairperson of the board of governors, SPAV, Amogh Kumar Gupta would be the chief guest. “The purpose of the event is to exhibit the works of research and consultancy, DIC, MoUs, EDPs and works of undergraduate and postgraduate students of planning and architecture.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.