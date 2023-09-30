Three-day expo at School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada from October 1

September 30, 2023 10:05 pm | Updated 10:05 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada (SPAV) will host a three-day expo on academics, research and consultancy (Expo ARC-2023) on its campus from Sunday (October 1). In a statement on Saturday (September 30), director of SPAV Ramesh Srikonda said that chairperson of the board of governors, SPAV, Amogh Kumar Gupta would be the chief guest. “The purpose of the event is to exhibit the works of research and consultancy, DIC, MoUs, EDPs and works of undergraduate and postgraduate students of planning and architecture.”