Three-day e-conference from June 28

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 May 2021 18:26 IST

Department of Chemistry, GITAM School of Science, Hyderabad, and GITAM Institute of Science, Visakhapatnam, will be jointly organising a three-day international e-conference on Developments in Chemical, Biological and Environmental Sciences (DCBES-2021) from June 28.

This was informed by M. Sarat Chandrababu, Principal, of science college, GITAM.

This e-conference will give an opportunity to the students, research scholars and faculty members to know the latest frontline technologies by interacting with the top-notch worldwide academicians and scientists to explore the collaborations in their specific research areas.

There is no registration fee and all the sessions will be conducted through zoom. Best oral and best e-poster will be presented awards.

For registration and other details, please contact A. Ratnamala or V. Vandana, Conveners 725 99 56 152 / 916 08 35 464, email to dcbes2021@gitam.in or browse www.dcbes2021.gitam.edu