Three-day centenary celebrations of Gunadala Mary Matha shrine in Vijayawada to begin on February 9

February 08, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The centenary celebrations of the Mary Matha shrine at Gunadala will be organised from February 9 (Friday) to 11. The Catholic Diocese of Vijayawada has made elaborate arrangements for the celebrations.

Vijayawada Bishop Rev. Thelagathoti Joseph Raja Rao, Monsignore Muvvala Prasad, Vicar General M. Gabriel and Gunadala Lourdu Matha Shrine Rector Fr. Yeleti William Jayaraju, who participated in the ‘Navadina Prardhanalu’, said that the Vijayawada Catholic Diocese has made arrangements for the celebrations.

Ms. Fr. Muvvala Prasad said that a ‘Smriti Vanam’ has been set up and the statues of the founders brought from Italy have been installed for the celebrations.

The celebrations will begin with the morning prayers by fathers, Thoppil Matthew, Golden Jubilarian, Fr. Boddu Anand Babu, Silver Jubilarian and Silver Jubilarian Fr. Mandapati Louis Raju. The Catholic Diocese of Vijayawada members released posters for the the celebrations at the Gunadala Hill on february 7 (Thursday).

Holy Eucharist, charismatic prayers, Marian procession, screening of a documentary on the history of Gunadala Mary Matha shrine, and stageplays titled ‘Daveedu Vijayam’ and ‘Raktha Pasham’ will be performed on the first day of thecelebrations, said Mr. Gabriel.

“Thousands of devotees from across India and other countries are expected to take part in the three-day centenary celebrations,” said Educational Society executive director Fr. Kolakani Mariyanna.

Social Service Director Fr. Thota Sunil Raju said that the temple management had made arrangements to ensure hassle-free ‘darshan’, partaking ‘teertha prasadams’, drinking water, distribution of medicines and toilets for devotees.

Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal Leopoldo Girelli, Superior General, Milan, Italy, Fr. Brembillasca Ferruccio, Vicar General of Giirk in Klagenfurt Diocese, Austria, Johann Sidemaier, Diocese of Bruges, Belgium, Jan Tilleman, Jeffery Bayhl of Baton Rouge Diocese, USA, Chuck Swanson of Louisiana, USA and others will participate in the celebrations, Fr. Prasad said.

Catholic Bishops from different States will attend the prayers during the celebrations, said Fr. Gabriel.

