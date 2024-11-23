ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day A.P. Chambers’ Business Expo in Vijayawada from November 29 

Published - November 23, 2024 05:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau,V. Raghavendra

The A.P. Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (A.P. Chambers) is organising ‘A.P. Chambers Business Expo 2024 at SS Convention Centre here from November 29 to December 1.

Briefing mediapersons about the event on Saturday (November 23), A.P. Chambers president P. Bhaskar Rao and secretary general B. Raja Sekhar said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu would inaugurate the exhibition. 

The objective of the expo was to showcase the opportunities and strengths of Andhra Pradesh in the industrial sector and serve as a platform for networking and collaboration. State and Central government departments, including A.P. Food Processing Society, A.P. Girijan Cooperative Corporation, A.P. Tourism Development Corporation, SIDBI and NABARD would participate. 

The exhibition would have sessions on automobiles, auto components and electric vehicles, banking, food processing, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, infrastructure, ports and logistics, real estate and construction, renewable energy and women empowerment.

