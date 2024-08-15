ADVERTISEMENT

Three-day annual Pavitrotsavams begin at Tirumala

Published - August 15, 2024 07:52 pm IST - TIRUMALA

The Hindu Bureau

Priests carrying out the rituals as part of the annual Pavitrotsavams which began at Tirumala on Thursday.

The three-day annual Pavitrotsavams took off to a spiritual start at the temple of Lord Venkateswara on Thursday. 

Much significance is attached to the festival, wherein the priests seek atonement for all the omissions and commissions committed knowingly or unknowingly in the performance of various rituals inside the temple all through the year. 

As part of the festival special rituals were performed inside the temple followed by Snapana Thirumanjanam to the deities. The festival ended with the conduct of Pavitra Pratista and a grand procession in the evening. 

As a prelude to the festival, ‘Ankurarpanam’, which otherwise is also known as ‘Beejavapanam’, was performed on August 14 evening, preceded by ‘Mritsangrahanam’ (collection of sacred earth) for use at yagasala inside the temple by Viswaksena, the commander-in-chief of the army of Lord Venkateswara’s domain.

