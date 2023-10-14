Three critically injured as car rams stationary parked lorry in Chittoor district

October 14, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Three persons were critically injured when the car they were travelling in hit a stationary lorry on the Chittoor-Bengaluru National Highway, 25 km from here, at Thimmojipalli village of Bangarupalem mandal, at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The trio are residents of Sri Kalahasti in Tirupati district and were on their way to Bengaluru. Ashok, a local scribe at Srikalahasti, was driving the car. The other two were identified as Murali and Kiran. The collision impact left the car mangled.

Bangarupalem police shifted the injured to the local area hospital. They were later shifted to the government district headquarters hospital in Chittoor. The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.