Three critically injured as car rams stationary parked lorry in Chittoor district

A scribe among the injured; trio were on their way to Bengaluru when the accident happened

October 14, 2023 05:55 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST - CHITTOOR

K Umashanker
K. Umashanker

Three persons were critically injured when the car they were travelling in hit a stationary lorry on the Chittoor-Bengaluru National Highway, 25 km from here, at Thimmojipalli village of Bangarupalem mandal, at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

The trio are residents of Sri Kalahasti in Tirupati district and were on their way to Bengaluru. Ashok, a local scribe at Srikalahasti, was driving the car. The other two were identified as Murali and Kiran. The collision impact left the car mangled.

Bangarupalem police shifted the injured to the local area hospital. They were later shifted to the government district headquarters hospital in Chittoor. The police registered a case and took up further investigation.

